Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $68.82 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $7,373,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

