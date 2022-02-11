Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. 2,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.