Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. APA makes up approximately 1.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $64,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

