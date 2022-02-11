Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $285,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 28.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

PAYX stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.