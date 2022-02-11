Paycom Software, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $364.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average of $444.23. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.