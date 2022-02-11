PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Acquires $499,400.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 308,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

