PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Acquires $499,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 308,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.