PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $119.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

