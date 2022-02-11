PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 7,496 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.
- On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.
- On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.90 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47.
Several research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
