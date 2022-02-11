PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 7,496 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.90 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

