PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.18

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 10.77 ($0.15). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 10.78 ($0.15), with a volume of 63,554 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £28.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.18.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

