PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.18

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 10.77 ($0.15). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 10.78 ($0.15), with a volume of 63,554 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £28.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.18.
PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)
