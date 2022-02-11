PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $60.53

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $58.02. PDC Energy shares last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 43,293 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 147.63 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,410 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

