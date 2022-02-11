PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Z-Work Acquisition worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.