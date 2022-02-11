PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

