Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 665 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after buying an additional 256,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 431.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

HLF opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.