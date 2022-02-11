Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 398 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $199.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average of $218.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

