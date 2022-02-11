Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

