Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $765,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

