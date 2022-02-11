Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $667,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,588.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,750.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.