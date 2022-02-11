Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,168 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5,314.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 103.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.