Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

BHC stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

