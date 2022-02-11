Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.74) to GBX 670 ($9.06) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.00.

PSO stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

