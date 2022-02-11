PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

