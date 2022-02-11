PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

