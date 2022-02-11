Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,280 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,392.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,490,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AN opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

