Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,498 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE:WST opened at $399.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

