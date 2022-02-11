Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Infinera worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Infinera stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.