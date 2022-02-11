Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,134 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of AFC Gamma worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.54 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

