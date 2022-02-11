Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,030 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

