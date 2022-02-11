Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 101.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $30.32 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

