Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $904.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $997.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $906.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $908.41 billion, a PE ratio of 184.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,065,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,626,075. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

