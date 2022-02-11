Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.14.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

