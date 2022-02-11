Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC remained flat at $$53.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

