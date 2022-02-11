Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,972. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 385.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

