Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perion Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PERI traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 905,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

