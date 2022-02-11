Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 8,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 278,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
