Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Investec assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
