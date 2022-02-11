Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Investec assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

Persimmon stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Persimmon has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.