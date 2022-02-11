Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,244 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Pfizer worth $431,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.47. 477,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,813,328. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

