Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

PFE opened at $50.60 on Thursday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

