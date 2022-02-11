PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.95 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Shares of PFX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. 492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.63% of PhenixFIN worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.