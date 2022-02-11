PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.95 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
Shares of PFX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. 492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About PhenixFIN
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
