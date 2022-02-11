Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.390 EPS.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $835.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

