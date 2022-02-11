Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $106.69 and last traded at $106.42, with a volume of 26814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.
The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79.
About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.