Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,191 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.