Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 734,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

