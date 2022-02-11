Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

SYY opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

