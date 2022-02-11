Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $319.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.43. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

