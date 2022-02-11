Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $185.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $148.79 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

