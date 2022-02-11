Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

SPG stock opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $145.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

