Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -400.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after buying an additional 721,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.