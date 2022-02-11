Piper Sandler Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $112.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $152.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

