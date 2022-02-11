Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $243.49 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 76.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00297168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00082213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003633 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,157,639 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

