PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. PLDT has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

