PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of PHI stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. PLDT has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.